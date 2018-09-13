CLOSE
Hit Or Miss? Fans React To Nicki Minaj’s Dramatic Finale Look At NYFW

Minaj brought all the drama to the runway.

Nicki Minaj 2018 NYFW Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Sure there were a few hiccups but all in all, Nicki Minaj ran New York Fashion Week with show-stopping fits, loud hair, and flawless face. It’s no surprise the “Rich Sex” rapper’s finale look is making headlines.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Minaj hit up the Marc Jacobs fashion show in a daring red gown that combined poufy sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a black ribbon necktie. The superstar topped the look off with a yellow bob, diamonds, and her signature winged eyeliner.

Some called her finale ‘fit “majestic” and others—folks of a pettier disposition—compared it to chili peppers.

We all know Ms. Minaj loves a little drama when it comes to her fashion. See more reactions below and let us know if you think this was a hit or miss?

Photo: Splash News

New York Fashion Week , nicki minaj , nyfw

