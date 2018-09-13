Hit Or Miss? Fans React To Nicki Minaj’s Dramatic Finale Look At NYFW

Sure there were a few hiccups but all in all, Nicki Minaj ran New York Fashion Week with show-stopping fits, loud hair, and flawless face. It’s no surprise the “Rich Sex” rapper’s finale look is making headlines.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Minaj hit up the Marc Jacobs fashion show in a daring red gown that combined poufy sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a black ribbon necktie. The superstar topped the look off with a yellow bob, diamonds, and her signature winged eyeliner.

Some called her finale ‘fit “majestic” and others—folks of a pettier disposition—compared it to chili peppers.

What @NICKIMINAJ outfit from the Marc Jacobs’s show reminded me of pic.twitter.com/iJzxOzUF6R — Veelow (@_veelow) September 13, 2018

We all know Ms. Minaj loves a little drama when it comes to her fashion. See more reactions below and let us know if you think this was a hit or miss?

Photo: Splash News