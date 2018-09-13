Jay-Z, Diddy & Kendrick Lamar Top Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Stars List

For years now, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs have been linked as viable Hip-Hop figures and well-established businessmen. And now, Hov can claim one accolade over Puff Daddy as Forbes recognized him as the Hip-Hop cash king.

Forbes writes:

Nas pulled in a career best $35 million in all, but that’s only good for No. 6 on the list—this year’s king of hip-hop cash is his former rival, Jay-Z, who returns to the top spot with a staggering $76.5 million haul. The multifaceted mogul hit the road in support of his album 4:44 after welcoming twins with wife, Beyoncé, in 2017. This year he’s kicking it up a notch with the launch of Everything Is Love, the couple’s first joint album, and a stadium tour, On The Run II.

After topping our list three years in a row, Diddy slips to the second spot with $64 million but still makes bank thanks largely to a beverage empire that includes Ciroc vodka, DeLeón tequila and Aquahydrate alkaline water. Kendrick Lamar rounds out the top three with a career-best $58 million tally while packing arenas from Los Angeles to London on his solo tour and as headliner of TDE: The Championship Tour. He’s also been cashing in on deals with Nike and American Express.

Drake clocks in at No. 4 with $47,000,000, J. Cole hits at No. 5 with $35.5 million, the aforementioned Nas is tied with Dr. Dre at $35,000,000 at No. 6, at No. 8 Pitbull clocked in at $32,000,000, Future makes a $30,000,000 splash at $30,000,000, and closing out the top 10 is Kanye West at $27.5 million.

See the full Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2018 list here.

Photo: Getty