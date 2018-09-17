Schoolboy Q Grief-Stricken After Mac Miller’s Death, Postpones Album

SchoolBoy Q is having a hard time dealing with the death of his close friend Mac Miller, so much so, he’s postponing his forthcoming album. During a recent show in Chicago, the TDE rapper told the crowd that he’s not his “real self” right now, but he’s pushing through because that’s what Miller would want.

“I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” he said. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now…I shouldn’t even be here right now. But like I said, my ni**a Mac would not want me to be in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird sh*t.”

Q is also not in the mood to do interviews. “I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is, ‘So Mac Miller’…I’m not ready to deal with those questions. So, right now, I’m not ready to put out nothing.”

Watch him talk about struggling with the late rapper’s death in the clip above. 26-year-old Miller died from an apparent overdose in his Studio City, CA home earlier this month.

