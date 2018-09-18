Bert and Ernie Are a Gay Couple, Per ‘Sesame Street’ Writer

Turns out one of that old conspiracy theory was true. Bert and Ernie, the homies from Sesame Street, are a gay couple.

Per TMZ, and via Queerty, a Sesame Street writer confirmed the roommates are actually partners.

Bert and Ernie have been on the show since it started in 1969, and there’s always been speculation about the true nature of their relationship. Mark Saltzman, who joined the “Sesame Street” crew in 1984, cleared it all up by telling Queerty he wrote Bert and Ernie as a gay couple.

He says the ‘Sesame’ duo is a reflection of his own same-sex relationship and not about pushing an agenda.

Mark says he based Bert and Ernie on his relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman — Mark was Ernie and Arnold was Bert.

Of course, Bert and Ernie have shared a basement apartment at 123 Sesame Street for the last 49 years … although they’ve always slept in separate beds. Still, their chemistry — while playfully arguing and bickering — was always palpable.

It’s 2018, no silly gay jokes and worries about kids being brainwashed are necessary. If you are worrying about what Bert and Ernie do in their bedrooms, YOU are the one with an issue. Just saying.

And now, Bert & Ernie’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air parody just because.