Uber Driver Sues NFL QB Jameis Winston For Sexual Assault

The NFL continues to be connected to drama. In the latest news one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star players has been accused of imposing himself on an unwilling female.

According to Buzzfeed News in 2016 Jameis Winston allegedly forced himself upon his Uber driver. The victim, only known as Kate P., reportedly picked him and some of associates up at the International nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona at 1:41 a.m.. Her lawsuit reads that “as the men approached the vehicle, one of them stated, ‘She is hot. You should sit in the front seat, Jameis.’”

The Florida State University alumni proceed to sit in the front passenger seat as they requested to be taken to a Mexican drive through for food. While waiting for the order the she claims Winston “leaned toward Plaintiff and placed his fingers between her legs and pressed them firmly against her vagina over her yoga pants”.

The lawsuit states she “looked at Defendant and then back down at his hand and asked, ‘What’s up with that?’ Defendant Winston then withdrew his hand.” Kate P then texted her boyfriend that night saying “I just got semi molested by the Tampa Bay Buc QB,” and admitted she was “pretty shaken up…”

She admits that she had initial doubts about coming forward with the story but was inspired by the #MeToo movement. Kate contacted the website as they had ran similar stories; they eventually ran a feature on her in November of 2017. The quarterback was later suspended for three games during the 2018-2019 NFL season. He can return to the team on September 25.

The Buccaneers have released their official statement in response to their QB Jameis Winston being suspended 3 games by the NFL for his violation of the NFL’s Conduct Policy: pic.twitter.com/gKdRbKLgw2 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) June 28, 2018

His legal team has not provided a formal comment to Buzzfeed.com regarding the alleged groping. In 2015 he was accused of stealing crab legs from a Publix grocery store.

Photo: Getty