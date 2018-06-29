Crab Leg Thieving Jameis Winston Suspended 3 Games By NFL, Apologizes For Groping Uber Driver

Jameis Winston continues to be mired in the struggle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB has been suspended 3 games for allegedly groping an Uber driver, and he apologized for the incident.

The Buccaneers have released their official statement in response to their QB Jameis Winston being suspended 3 games by the NFL for his violation of the NFL’s Conduct Policy: pic.twitter.com/gKdRbKLgw2 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) June 28, 2018

Reports ESPN:

Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season on Thursday, as the NFL said its investigation found the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback inappropriately touched a female Uber driver in March 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In a statement, the NFL said Winston violated the league’s personal conduct policy “by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.”

“Disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate,” the statement said.

Winston’s suspension is without pay and he won’t appeal.

The crab leg thieving QB apologized, but did himself no favors.

“First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize,” said Winston in a statement. “I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season.”

So in case you haven’t been paying close attention, Winston just copped to a sexual assault, and the NFL only suspended him without pay. Don’t expect this story to go away anytime soon.

Jameis Winston has been suspended three games by the NFL. Here is his statement on the suspension, via @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/M3rZDmWXWc — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 28, 2018

—

Photo; Getty