Pill Cosby AKA Bill Cosby Might Be Sent To The Clink Monday Morning

Bill Cosby might just have one weekend of freedom left as he faces sentencing in his sexual assault case in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prosecutors in the matter want to haul the entertainer off to jail immediately this coming Monday (Sept. 24) after he learns how many years he’ll get instead of letting him remain free on bail as the case goes to appeals.

TMZ reports:

Authorities connected to the case tell TMZ … prosecutors will push for the disgraced comedian/felon to be immediately hauled off to prison once the judge sentences him Monday AM.

Remember, prosecutors wanted Cosby behind bars after the guilty verdict back in April. The judge saw it differently and released him on $1 million bail, ordering him to remain at his home until sentencing.

Cosby’s legal team will ask the judge to let the 81-year-old remain free on bail while they appeal the conviction, which could take years.

According to reports, Cosby could face a maximum sentence of 30 years for the charge of aggravated indecent assault.

