Lil B Talks About Love From 50 Cent & Kanye; Hate From Kevin Durant

Lil B Talks 50 Cent Relationship, Kanye Support & Kevin Durant Hate

Love him or hate him, Lil B the Based god has been making big noise for quite some time now.

Whether getting knocked out on camera, selling out shows or making crude statements threatening anal attacks on superstar artists, the Berkeley, California “weirdo” rapper is undeniably the hottest thing out.

Recently he sat down with Ernest Baker of Complex Magazine to discuss his convo with 50 Cent, his friendship with Tony Yayo, and about the support he’s gotten from artists like Lupe Fiasco and Cyhi Da Prynce.

The 21-year-old stated that he is close to Yayo and that led him to finally sitting down and getting advice from 50 about his brand and about the similar paths they shared.

The based god also enlightened readers about his Twitter convo with Cyhi that cleared up the threats B posed towards Kanye. “Make sure you tell ‘Ye and tell the team I got love for y’all. I was just joking around [about f****** Kanye in the a**].”

Apparently, Kanye wasn’t salty, he in fact is a fan that does B’s “cooking” dance and wants to work with the young rapper.

Although plenty of people are raving about the brilliance of Lil B, NBA All-Star, Kevin Durant publicly stated he “can’t believe the guy is relevant.”

B responded to the opinions of the NBA’s leading scorer via Twitter but had more to say about the situation in the interview,

“He just looks like a hater, bro. KD, you’re the No. 1 leader in points. Be happy! Smile. I heard he has a rap artist and that’s why he was trippin’.”

He went on to challenge him in basketball, but he declined sleeping with Kevin’s girl.

Fans offer their women to Lil B at his shows. His cult following is growing…be careful Kevin.





