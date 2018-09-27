Gloria Govan Requests Primary Custody Of Twins With Matt Barnes

If there was any hope that the bitter post-divorce battle between Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan would come to a quiet end, think again. After Govan was arrested for felony charge endangerment, she and her legal team filed a request for her to gain primary custody of the former couple’s twin boys.

The “Basketball Wives” star filed the documents Wednesday, with her attorney Mark Gross, and argues that any “alleged danger to the children” stems from the conflict between Govan and Barnes, but explains that the ex-couple currently has a temporary restraining order in place to prevent any conflict.

Govan’s attorney also brings up the fact that she cannot argue her position in the custody battle because she is currently under criminal investigation for her felony child endangerment arrest earlier this month.

However, the reality star is asking the court to order custody back to her and put Barnes back on his previous visitation schedule.

As we reported, a judge recently ordered Govan to only get monitored visitation in 4-hour blocks and granted Barnes’ restraining order keeping her 100 yards away from him.

The outlet adds that part of why Govan is making this new motion is that she’s had two successful visits with her sons according to the monitor who oversaw the transfer. The request also suggests that primary custody should go to her as her boys get along with Derek Fisher’s children.

Govan and Barnes face each other in court today.

