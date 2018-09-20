Gloria Govan Accuses Matt Barnes Of Serving Her With Papers During Kid Exchange

The ongoing legal battle between Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan just added a new twist, this time with the reality television star taking strong action. Govan is accusing her ex-husband of attempting to serve her with lawsuit papers during an arranged custody change with their twin boys thus violating an agreement they made.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Govan claims she was never properly served in the lawsuit and says she didn’t even know Barnes sued her until after a judge ruled by default in his favor. The former NBA star accused Govan, her brother Lonnie, and their parents of fraud and claims they embezzled $300k from him.

In her new filing, Govan is demanding the default order be vacated, saying she was never served with the legal docs. The process server claims he served her on June 10, 2018 but Govan has an entirely different account of their interaction.

She recalls the incident that went down on that date at a Starbucks in Encino, where she was meeting Barnes to exchange custody of their twin boys. Govan says she and Barnes had previously agreed to not bring their various disputes to the custody exchanges, saying it was to be a neutral site and that the twins should not be involved.

Barnes filed a $300,000 lawsuit against Govan and family members for allegedly forging his name for documents. A judge ruled in favor of Barnes already but Govan contends that she was never fully aware of the terms involving the suit. She is seeking to have the default judgment removed from the record.

