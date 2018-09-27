Kanye West Weirdly Capes For A$AP Bari & XXXTentacion

Kanye West was just on his freedom tour from the “sunken place” but it seems like he’s quite determined to crawl back to his old ways. In a weird Instagram post, Yeezy capes for A$AP Bari and XXXTentacion by saying he bailed on them when they had some unsavory heat on their back.

From Kanye West’s IG page:

there’s no way I would have the number 1 record in the world without this man here. He broke me out of my pretentious rich nigga shell. Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part. I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You brought me closer to Rocky too. Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them.

The image for the caption is a screenshot of West and Bari on FaceTime. Some might remember that Bari was facing sexual assault charges in a case in London, and had a matter tossed out of court in Los Angeles this past August. The late XXXTentacion was also dogged by allegations of assault and domestic violence, much of which had never been fully addressed up until his murder earlier this year.

