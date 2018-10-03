Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s Arm

Darius McCrary is back in the news, but not because he has a hot new show on the horizon. The Family Matters actor known for his role as Eddie Winslow has been accused by his ex-wife of dislocating the arm of their two-year-old daughter.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tammy Brawner claims McCrary has not been following orders from the court regarding custody of their two-year-old daughter, Zoey.

Brawner claims McCrary went on the radio and “stated that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year old daughter to lie and say that ‘dada hurt her.’”

But Brawner claims in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.” She attached medical records from the incident that describe the injuries.

At the time, she told doctors that the girl was taken by her father to the bathroom and he “grabbed her arm.” But Darius denied that account and claimed he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

The doctor’s report notes the girl was in pain and “cried when attempting to move the arm.”

The outlet adds that little Zoey was diagnosed with Nursemaid’s Elbow, a common injury for babies and toddlers who are pulled by the arm.

McCrary has yet to address the accusation.

—

Photo: WENN