‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI, Let 2-Year-Old Drive?

Marion “Pooch” Hall has a whole lot of explaining to do. The actor was arrested on Wednesday night (Oct 3) for DUI but the crazy part is the authorities say he also let his 2-year-old drive.

Hall, who currently appears in Ray Donovan, was spotted basically being the worst father imaginable.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Hall, who plays Daryll, was driving in Burbank at around 7:30 PM when witnesses called 911 after seeing the toddler in his lap holding the steering wheel.

We’re told the witnesses were horrified to watch the car veer off and smash into a parked car. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One eyewitness tells us he saw the child crying in the front seat. The eyewitness says he looked in the window and the car seat was just laying among the junk in the back seat. It was not installed.

We’re told when police came they smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Hall could barely walk. His blood alcohol level … .25 — more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hall was arrested and held on $100,000 bond.

As for the 2-year-old, he was released into his mother’s custody.

Drunk at 7:30pm? Expect someone to be headed to rehab soon.

—

