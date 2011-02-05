Lil Wayne’s “I Am Still Music Tour” Sells Out Bryce Jordan Arena, Fans Camp Out Overnight For Tickets [Photo]

Tickets are moving fast for Lil Wayne’s first post-jail tour, “I Am Still Music.”

As previously reported, the tour will include Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Travis Barker and Mixmaster Mike for dates across the country.

Students at Penn State lined up for a special pre-sale of tickets 24 hours in advance and camped out outside to secure their spot in line.

Tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale at the school’s Bryce Jordan Arena.

Wayne also sold old out Long Island, New York’s Nassau Coliseum in 30 minutes moving over 11,000 tickets in total.

Lil Wayne’s I Am Still Music Tour produced by Live Nation/Haymon Ventures, will make stops at arenas throughout North America this March and April, beginning with a show in Buffalo, NY on March 18, 2011 at the HSBC Arena and concluding on April 29, 2011 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Additional dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for the tour will be available through Live Nation.com starting February 4, 2011.

Check out Wayne’s tour dates below.

Date City/State Venue

3/18/11 Buffalo, NY HSBC Arena

3/19/11 3/20/11 Columbus, OH Baltimore, MD Nationwide Arena First Mariner Arena

3/23/11 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

3/24/11 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

3/26/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

3/27/11 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

3/30/11 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

4/1/11 Chicago, IL United Center

4/2/11 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

4/3/11 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

4/6/11 Miami, FL Bank Atlantic Center

4/8/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

4/9/11 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

4/10/11 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

4/14/11 4/15/11 New Orleans, LA Dallas, TX New Orleans Arena American Airlines Arena

4/16/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center

4/19/11 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Arena

4/23/11 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

4/24/11 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

4/26/11 Sacramento, CA ARCO Arena

4/28/11 Edmonton, Canada Rexall Place

4/29/11 Vancouver, Canada Rogers Arena

*5/01/11 *East Rutherford, NJ *Bamboozle Festival @ Meadowlands Arena

*Independent of tour