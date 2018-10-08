Columbus, Ohio Decides Not To Celebrate Columbus Day, Will Instead Observe Veterans Day Next Month

It’s that time of the year when (some) Americans celebrate the legacy of a man who was responsible for the enslavement and genocide of countless indigenous natives wherever he traveled, Christopher Columbus.

Luckily for society truth and understanding has become a thing in recent years and aside from Columbus Day officially becoming Indigenous Peoples Day in some places, a town named after the man who “discovered America” decided to make its own changes. According to the AP, Columbus, Ohio (named after said murderer) has officially deaded its day of observance for the overrated explorer and instead made the choice to honor America’s veterans by closing city offices on Veterans Day, November 12.

“We have a number of veterans who work for the city, and there are so many here in Columbus,” Davis said. “We thought it was important to honor them with that day off.” And, she said, the city doesn’t have the budget to give its 8,500 employees both days off, she said.

Can’t be mad at that at all. Well, unless you’re a hardcore Christopher Columbus fan and/or racist as hell.

So with that being the case, it’s going to be business as usual at city offices today in Columbus, Ohio and while some people are upset about the decision, others couldn’t be happier with the announcement.

Tyrone Smith, director of the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio, said the city’s decision is another step in embracing its growing diversity.

“The past is the past. It may not be pretty at times, but we cannot hold what happened back then against today’s society, regardless their bloodline,” he said. “The fact that the city of Columbus is taking action is a victory for everyone.”

Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day, everyone!