Yo Gotti’s Label Exec Sentenced To 10-14 Years For CIAA Shooting Involving Yung Dolph

Remember that CIAA shooting that left Yung Dolph’s van riddled with all the bullet holes in 2017? Well, an exec from Yo Gotti’s label has just been sentenced to 10 – 14 years in the bing for his involvement in a different shooting, also during CIAA, the year prior in 2016.

Bossip exclusively reports that Howard “Keon” Wright, 31, who reportedly rapper Yo Gotti’s road manager and vice president of his CMG label, copped to charges tied to a shooting in Charlotte, N.C. during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament in 2016.

Judge Carla N. Archie sentenced Wright to 10 to 14 years in prison, and he’s currently in custody in the county jail, according to records obtained by BOSSIP.

Wright’s guilty plea came on the day that he was supposed to start his trial, along with two co-defendants. Another man, Kevin Thompson, 31, also pled guilty to several gun charges, while Derek Bolton, 36, took his case to trial and was found not guilty.

Security guards saw a Nissan Altima flee the scene shortly after 40 to 50 shots were fired into a Hyatt hotel lobby and two occupied vehicles around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2016, according to police. Cops later stopped the car, and Wright got out, running with a rifle and a handgun on him, according to police. At some point, he dropped the weapons, and cops later arrested and charged him.

Back in 2016, Fox 13 reported that the shooting was due to a feud between Yung Dolph and Gotti’s artist Blac Youngsta.

Wright reportedly pled guilty to multiple counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor carrying of a concealed gun.

That sentence actually sounds kind of light all things considered.

—

Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department