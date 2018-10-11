Jim Jones Blessed Tagged With 5 Felony Charges for Guns and Drugs

Jim Jones better be sure his lawyer game is extra proper. The Harlem rapper was hit with 5 felonies tagged to the incident where cops claimed they chased a car in which he was a passenger.

The drug and firearm charges are tied to Jones arrest back in June while in Georgia.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s been hit with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — so 5 felony charges total … according to new legal docs.

Jones has also been charged with a 6th count of possession of marijuana, less than an ounce … which is a misdemeanor.

We broke the story … Jones was busted on June 20 in Coweta County when a car he was a passenger in led cops on a chase. When it finally stopped, cops searched the vehicle and found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges and 2 loaded pistols.

No one who was in the car claimed ownership of the contraband. There were a total of four people in the vehicle including Jones) and everyone got arrested.

Jones arraignment is scheduled for later this month. Recently, Jones announced that the Diplomats are dropping a reunion album on Thanksgiving.

Photo: Coweta County Jail