Jim Jones Announces Release Date For Diplomats Reunion Album

When word got out that Cam’Ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana were reuniting for another run as The Diplomats, Dipset fans rejoiced and eagerly awaited word on when they could expect to bop to some new material. A few days ago Jim Jones finally blessed them with that information.

During a performance at AC3 this past weekend, the hype man turned rap star in his own right told the crowd to leave some room for Dipset desert come Thanksgiving.

“Before we go, we wanna say something. On Thanksgiving, there will be a Diplomats album dropping. It’s called Diplomatic Ties. Ya heard me?”

The cherry on top for fans is that the album will be followed by a Dipset documentary that’s scheduled to drop the following week.

So there you have it. We’re a month and change away from bumping some long-awaited Diplomats music. Are y’all ready? Sound off below and let us know.

—

Photo: WENN