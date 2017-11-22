The Diplomats Announce They’re Working On A New EP & Documentary

Just a week after blessing their fans with their first team cut in years, The Diplomats have announced that they’re currently working on releasing a EP/documentary for their faithful fans.

Stopping by MTV’s newly relaunched TRL, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freaky Zeeky sat down with DC Young Fly to talk about their reunion before Jim ultimately admitted that “We’re working on a Dipset docu- EP right now so it’ll be very dope/ movie/ 7 songs.”

That should be very interesting given the hectic year that Jim Jones and Cam’Ron had spilling hot tea and cold Pepsi on each other.

Still though, we’re glad they put their differences aside to put the team back together for one more run in the rap game. But then again, such a reunion has been promised twice before but never came to fruition. So take this latest announcement with a grain of salt if you must.

Check out the interview below and let us know if you think The Diplomats will finally reunite for real.

—

Photo: screen cap