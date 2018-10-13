Free Smoke: Drake Finally Speaks On Pusha T & Kanye West Beef

The diss war between Drake and Pusha T was an explosive one, and the most damaging salvo came from King Push by way of his “The Story of Adidon” track. While Drizzy reportedly had a heater on deck in response, the beef was somewhat deaded but now Drake is finally opening up about the beef with Pusha T and Kanye West.

Drake was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO interview series The Shop and the conversation naturally shifted towards the beef. In one clip shared by sports writer Tyler Conway, the 6 God breaks down how he connected with Kanye in Wyoming to work on new music but ended up getting roped into some of the Chicago producer’s randomness.

What turned heads in the clip playing above was that not only was Drake given the short end of the stick in getting some beats, but he also shared that he showed Kanye a photo of his son and the song “March 14” from Scorpion in where he cops to being a father as Pusha T exposed. Kanye has repeatedly denied putting the information out there but the whole G.O.O.D. Music camp is looking shady in the light if true.

In another clip, Drake called “The Story of Adidon” trash but did praise it as a “genius” attack and admitted that it put a chink in his armor. However, Drake found Pusha’s bars about Noah “40” Shehbib and his health especially tasteless.

“When you mention defenseless people who are sick, in the hospital, that passed away, that really sent me to a place,” Drake said. “I just believed then and I believe now that there is just a price you’ll have pay for that.” He added, “Someone’s gonna fucking punch you in the f*cking face.”

Watch the clips that have surfaced online below.

Drake talking about his beef with Pusha pic.twitter.com/gPUZ468dOq — 6God (@TheDrakeLife) October 13, 2018

Drake on Pusha T: “the song, I thought it was trash but the chess move was genius” #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/8ZCyYtHRtH — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 13, 2018

This is a real moment from @Drake. Think a lot of people out there can relate to thinking they were going to do things different and then, you don’t pic.twitter.com/JNo6czDPRL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 13, 2018

Check out HBO’s The Shop here.

