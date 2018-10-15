Sen. Elizabeth Warren Proves Native American Heritage, Sons President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her claims of having Native American heritage, saying over the summer he’d give $1 million to charity if she proved the connection. Well, it looks like the former business mogul has to cough up the dough after Warren introduced documents that proved her lineage.

CNN reports:

Warren first faced scrutiny for her purported Native American heritage during her 2012 Senate race. But President Donald Trump has revived and amplified the controversy as he eyes Warren as a possible rival, frequently mocking her with the nickname “Pocahontas.”

But Warren now has documentation to back up her family lore — a analysis of her genetic data performed by Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford and adviser to Ancestry and 23 and Me.

In a rollout video about Warren’s heritage, the Massachusetts Democrat is seen sitting behind a laptop as she calls Bustamante.

“Now, the President likes to call my mom a liar,” Warren asks him. “What do the facts say?”

Bustamante responds, “The facts suggest that you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree.” Warren is shown nodding.

Trump waved off Warren’s DNA test results on Monday, telling reporters, “who cares?” when asked about them.

Back in July, Trump said at a rally in Montana that he’d pay the money if Warren stepped up. No word yet if he’ll make good on the payment.

Photo: Getty