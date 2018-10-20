Tory Lanez ft. Meek Mill “Drlp Drlp Drip,” Don Q ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan “Pick Up” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.18

Since getting out of the bing Meek Mill‘s been making the most of his freedom doing everything from bringing awareness to prison reform to hopping on a few rappers tracks and today he stays on his grizzly.

Continuing to make his post-prison guest appearance rounds, Meek hops on Tory Lanez’s “Drlp Drlp Drip” the two take part in a fashion show where they steal the spotlight with all kinds of ice on their physical degrees.

Speaking of which, Don Q and Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s ice game is up to par with some of your favorite rappers as their diamonds dance in the strip club while the talent twerks like it’s a sport in their clip to “Pick Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 1TakeJay, Flip Dinero featuring Jay Critch and more.

TORY LANES FT. MEEK MILL – “DRLP DRLP DRIP”

1TAKEJAY – “ARCO”

DON Q FT. HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “PICK UP”

FLIPP DINERO FT. JAY CRITCH – “WANNA BALL”

TONY STACKS – “HARDTIMES”