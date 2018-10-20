Foot Locker Launches New “HOH Courtside” & “The Hunt” Features On Its App

With the NBA season officially underway, Foot Locker is celebrating this week’s season kick off by trying out a new mobile pop-up shop that’s slated to, well, pop up during ball games around the country called the “HOH Courtside.”

Per Foot Locker:

The “HOH Courtside” experience will be periodically dropped in different cities around the country, starting in Los Angeles. Celebrating LeBron James’ first game in purple and gold, HOH Courtside debuted at L.A. Live yesterday, and will be open Oct. 20 and 22 from 4-11 p.m. PT.

Sounds simple enough, right? It’ll certainly have sneakerheads and ball fans glued to their phones during games and ready to hit the pavement whenever a pop-up shop is announced.

“We are excited to partner with Foot Locker on the HOUSE OF HOOPS Courtside experience,” said Brian Zappitello, GM of Nike Basketball North America via a press statement. “HOUSE OF HOOPS has been integral in how we reshape retail for the young basketball-obsessed athlete across North America and continues to make an impact this weekend in Los Angeles.”

But that isn’t all. Another interesting and what’s sure to be infuriating (for some) feature that the Foot Locker app will be using is called “The Hunt” which will lead users on a scavenger hunt with the winners getting the opportunity to cop some Nike exclusives.

Foot Locker has also released an update to its mobile app (iOS only) that integrates Augmented Reality (AR) to create a more engaging shopping experience with AR scavenger hunts. The brand will leverage this emerging technology platform to offer customers exclusive content and experiences timed to limited-release product drops, starting this weekend.

“Foot Locker has always looked for new ways to elevate the shopping experience for our customers. It was a natural evolution to embrace AR, taking our scavenger hunts to the next level,” said Frank Bracken, VP and GM of Foot Locker, U.S. “There’s no better place to launch this exciting technology than in Los Angeles with this special edition of the LeBron 16.”

The sneaker-obsessed consumer in L.A. will have a chance to be one of the first to buy a pair of the new LeBron 16 King “Court Purple” which LeBron is expected to wear on-court Saturday night. Access to the product will be unlocked for customers that successfully complete the AR scavenger hunt (while supplies last).

“The Hunt” lets fans use their iOS Foot Locker app to unlock geo-targeted AR clues throughout the city that will lead them to the coveted limited-edition kicks. “The Hunt” begins on Saturday, Oct. 20, in advance of the Lakers’ home opener.

Aw man as fun as that sounds you know a lot of people are going to be left feeling tight that they couldn’t put the clues together!

Keep your eyes on your phones (as if you aren’t all the time already) and let us know if you’ll be going out on scavenger hunts when Foot Locker comes a callin.’