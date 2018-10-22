Marvel x Urban Legends/UME Announce New Series of Hip-Hop Variant Album Covers

The popular Marvel Variant Hip-Hop covers are coming back in a big way thanks to a new collaboration with Urban Legends/Universal Music Enterprises (UMe).

Announced today (Oct 22), the collaboration between Urban Legends the urban catalog division of UMe and Marvel Comics will be releasing select collector’s edition vinyl reissues of their biggest Hip-Hop releases utilizing the variant covers first unveiled back in 2015.

Starting December 7, collectors will be able to get their hands on three albums. Those recreations include: 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Trying cover featuring Iron Man standing behind the cracked glass, LL Cool J’s stance on his 1990 album Mama Said Knock You Out reimagined by The Punisher and GZA’s classic album Liquid Swords with Iron Man squaring off against Maestro.

Each album will feature two collectible options, one a double color vinyl Variant Cover Collector’s Edition that will replace the original cover and of course the actual album itself in a gatefold LP with the variant cover printed directly on the front.

The deluxe edition will feature both of those goodies as well as a copy of the limited-edition corresponding Marvel comic book. Also included will be a 3D lenticular print of the Marvel’s variant cover artwork. If you are intrigued you better move fast because each initial collector’s edition will be capped off at 3,000 units.

It won’t stop there with those three covers. UMe plans on releasing other Hip-Hop variant covers each quarter. You will be able to pick them up via traditional record or retail stores and direct to consumer methods. The first three albums are available for pre-order and you can find those links below.

50 Cent Get Rich Or Die Tryin’: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/Marvel50CentGetRichorDieTryin

LL Cool J Mama Said Knock You Out: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/MarvelLLCoolJMamaSaidKnockYouOut

GZA Liquid Swords: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/MarvelGZALiquidSwords

Photo: Marvel/UMe