Chad Kelly Locked Up After Breaking Into Home, Caught Vacuum Fade

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly probably would love the last 48 hours of his life back so he can do it all over. Kelly was arrested after he walked into a couple’s home and copped a squat on the couch before he nearly got faded by a vacuum cleaner.

ESPN reports:

Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records.

The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later Tuesday. He appeared briefly in court Wednesday, and a court date was set for Nov. 8. Kelly has not yet been formally charged.

Kelly stopped at the Broncos’ complex, which is next door to the courthouse, about 24 minutes before his hearing.

According to court records, a man and a woman told police that a stranger came into their Englewood, Colorado, home after 1 a.m. The intruder sat down on the couch next to the woman, who was holding the couple’s young child, and was “mumbling incoherently,” according to the records.

The man yelled at the intruder to get out and hit him in the back with a vacuum tube. Police surveillance video showed a man wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeved shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf around his neck entering the front door.

The outlet adds that Kelly was at a party hosted by teammate Von Miller and put up a quote from the president of football operations and Broncos legend John Elway stating that the team was “disappointed” in the player. No test results have been made available for Kelly so it isn’t known what set him off into his house burglar journey.

