Sonos Teams Up With The Beastie Boys For Exclusive Play:5 Speaker, Will Provide Sound For ‘Live & Direct’ Tour

Nothing is more synonymous with each other than musicians and headphones are smart speakers now. To hammer home that point Sonos unveiled its exclusive collaboration speaker with the iconic Hip-Hop group the Beastie Boys.

Announced yesterday (Oct 23) the exclusive Play:5 speaker arrives in conjunction with the release of the Beastie Boys Book. It is a collaboration between the consumer electronics company that specializes in speakers and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Michael “Mike D” Diamond, and San Francisco-based artist, Barry McGee.

The red-and-white speaker sports Beastie Boys written out in a new linear typeface designed by McGee that “draws inspiration, the intricate wordplay and evolutionary identity associated with an ever-changing artist, that spliced genres and shattered boundaries since starting out as a hardcore punk band in 1979,” Sonos revealed in a statement.

Along with the limited edition speaker, Sonos will also provide the sound experience for the Beastie Boys ‘Live & Direct’ tour. Kicking off in New York City on Monday, Oct. 29, at Town Hall before stopping in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London, UK fans attending each night will be treated to a mixtape curated by Ad-Rock and Mike D as well as a chance to win an exclusive signed version of the speaker.

The collaboration between Sonos and the Beastie Boys is a no-brainer according to Brian Beck, Sonos Global Head of Music. He revealed the first song ever played out loud on a Sonos was the band’s classic record “No Sleep Till Brooklyn, calling the group a revered and inspirational force in music.

The speaker will cost $499 and could be found on Sonos.com or its flagship retail store in New York City, and select retailers worldwide once it makes its Oct 29 debut. All proceeds from the sales of the speaker will go to charities which include Peace Sisters, Little Kids Rock, and the Adam Yauch Foundation.

Photo: Sonos