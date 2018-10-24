Charlamagne Tha God Canceled Kanye Interview Because Yeezy Is Off His Meds

Charlamagne Tha God was supposed to have a conversation about mental health with Kanye West, but it was abruptly nixed. The Breakfast Club host told Stephen Colbert he called off the interview because Yeezy is off his meds.

Last night, Charlamagne was a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his visit was to promote his new book, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me.

Naturally, the topic of canceling on Yeezy came up. Charlamagne felt that after West revealed that he wasn’t taking his medication for his bipolar disorder—the Chicago rapper went as far as to say he was misdiagnosed while visiting the White House—it wouldn’t have been a good look.

“For what I’m trying to do, which is trying to do which is elevate the conversation of mental health in the Black community, and try to eradicate the stigma around mental health, I just didn’t think it would be a conversation,” said Charlamagne. “It would be a distraction.”

Peep the short (they do sneak in some apropos Trump slander) but enlightening convo between Charlamagne and his South Carolina brethren below.