Black Victims Of “Whites Don’t Shoot Whites” Gunman Identified

New developments have surfaced in the case of a shooting at a Kentucky Kroger supermarket that left two people dead and the arrest of the gunman, Gregory Bush. The victims were recently identified as a Black man and a Black woman, adding weight to a suspicion that the killing was racially motivated.

Local outlet and CNN affiliate WDRB reports:

The two people killed Wednesday — Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones — were shot in the grocery store and the parking lot, respectively. CNN affiliate WDRB described both victims as black.

Police arrested suspect Gregory A. Bush, 51, shortly after the shooting, which happened in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersontown.

The outlet adds that Bush attempted to enter a predominately Black church just 10 to 15 minutes before carrying out his crime in Jeffersontown according to surveillance video. Bush was hindered from potentially carrying out a larger shooting attempt as the doors to the church were closed but people were inside.

“To think that an hour and a half earlier, we had 70 people in the church,” church administrator Billy Williams told WDRB. “But by the time he came through, all doors were locked, and there were probably eight or 10 still in the building.”

WDRB adds that Bush has a record of mental illness and for making racist comments online.

Bush is facing two counts of murder and 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment among other charges.

—

Photo: Jeffersontown Police Dept.