For almost two decades Dr. Phil’s been everyone’s favorite TV doctor (sorry Oz) and now that’s he signed a new deal that’ll keep him on the tube til 2022 you can bet we’ll be introduced to more “Cash Me Ousside” girls and Treasure situations.

Today the good doctor stopped by The Breakfast Club where he proves that whether on TV or on the radio, Dr. Phil gonna Dr. Phil. Talking to the morning trio, Dr. Philip McGraw talks about why white people don’t understand the concept of white privilege, how he almost saved “Cash Me Ousside” girl from herself, and why he doesn’t drink alcohol.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Dr. Phil on The Breakfast Club.

