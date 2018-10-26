Twitter Reacts To 16-Year-Old Self-Hating Black Teen Treasure Bigsby On Dr. Phil

Where does Dr.Phil find these people? That is the million dollar question Twitter is asking when an episode aired featuring a 16-year-old Black teen who doesn’t Black people and thinks she is white.

That’s right you, read that correctly the young lady name Treasure appeared on the Dr.Phil talk show alongside her deeply concerned mother, Monique. On the episode that aired Wednesday (Oct 24), the mother broke down her daughter’s hatred for Black people that she states she had since she was 5-years-old. Treasure revealed to the television host that she is a fan of alt-right culture, loves the Ku Klux Klan and even hurls racist insults at other Black people calling them monkeys.

Sounds precisely like Dave Chappelle‘s iconic Black White Supremacist skit when he portrayed a blind Black man named Clayton Bigsby who was convinced he was a white man and hated Black people as well. Treasure’s mom explained to Dr.Phil she believes it all went downhill when the young lady’s when her white husband died in 2006. She added that she told her children that they were biracial because he was the only father figure they knew before revealing the truth to her.

Sounds like Treasure needs some serious help. As you can imagine the reactions to this eye-opening episode of Dr.Phil were swift. We just hope she gets it and that she doesn’t look to capitalize off this behavior like one Bhad Bhabie aka the “cash me outside” girl. Hit the gallery below to see the fallout to the episode.

Photo: YouTube/Dr.Phil