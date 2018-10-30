‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Comes Out Guns Blazing With Record-Breaking $725M Opening Weekend

It would be a safe bet to say no one didn’t think Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn’t going to be a successful game. Today (Oct 30) it was revealed the game smashed numerous records in its opening weekend and pulled in an impressive amount of coins for Rockstar Games.

2018 has been an excellent year for video games, and Rockstar Games is on pace to have itself another mega blockbuster on its hands with Red Dead Redemption 2. Today the video game studio announced that the highly-anticipated sequel performed better than expected, bringing in a whopping $725 million since its Oct 26 release making it the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time.

Keep in mind the holiday season is approaching and if the game continues to sell at this pace it could easily match or pass Rockstar’s other smash hit Grand Theft Auto V in record time which only achieved a $1 billion in retail sell-through in just three days and has made more money than any game, movie or book.

Oh, and the wins for Rockstar don’t stop there either, the game also smashed a couple of records also which include:

· Biggest opening weekend in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases;

· Second biggest launch (three days) in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases;

· Biggest entertainment launch of 2018;

· Most pre-ordered full game ever on PlayStation Network;

· Biggest day one full game sales ever on PlayStation Network;

· Biggest first three days full game sales ever on PlayStation Network.

Very impressive and keep in mind the online component Red Dead Online hasn’t even launched yet, so that is only going to help boost those numbers once it officially starts. Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now is a STRONG contender for game of the year if you haven’t saddled up yet we highly recommend you do.

Photo: Rockstar Games/Red Dead Redemption 2