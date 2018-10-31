Meek Mill ft. Jeremih & PnB Rock “Dangerous,” Busta Rhymes “Flipmode Squad Meets The Conglomerate” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.18

While his fans await a brand new full length post-prison LP, Meek Mill continues to take his time with his highly anticipated project and instead revisits the EP Legends Of The Summer for his latest video.

Choosing to give life to the laid back Jeremih and PnB Rock cut “Dangerous,” Meek gets so much deserved TLC from a thick young woman who seems like she’d wait for him should he do another bid. Hopefully he never has to do.

From the rappers of present day to the OG’s of the past, Busta Rhymes pics up the mic to remind everyone that even though he’s been eating well he and his Flipmode crew will still eat any MC who looks like food in the visual to “Flipmode Squad Meets The Conglomerate.” No Lord Have Mercy?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from They. and Wiz Khalifa, Illa J, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. JEREMIH & PNB ROCK – “DANGEROUS”

BUSTA RHYMES FT. THE CONGLOMERATE – “FLIPMODE SQUAD MEETS THE CONGLOMERATE”

THEY. & WIZ KHALIFA – “WHAT I KNOW NOW”

ILLA J – “TOKYO”

ONLY ONE FELIPE – “BARBIE”

KALI UCHIS FT. STEVE LACY – “JUST A STRANGER”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA FT. B SMYTH – “RIDE GOOD”

HALSEY – “WITHOUT ME”

AARON AYE – “COLD WINTERS”