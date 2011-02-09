Eminem Headlining Lollapalooza 2011



Eminem has been named a headliner at this year’s annual Lollapalooza festival.

The music fest that brings together acts from around the country will take place again at Chicago’s Grant Park and include performances from Muse and the Foo Fighters.

Em will take the stage during the bash’s August 5-7 dates and will reportedly be joined by Lykke Li, Best Coast, Girl Talk and Crystal Castles.

Em, who recently appeared in a million dollar Super Bowl commercial, is expected to win a Grammy at this year’s awards for his Recovery album.