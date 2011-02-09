CLOSE
HomeNews

Eminem Headlining Lollapalooza 2011

Leave a comment


Eminem has been named a headliner at this year’s annual Lollapalooza festival.

The music fest that brings together acts from around the country will take place again at Chicago’s Grant Park and include performances from Muse and the Foo Fighters.

Em will take the stage during the bash’s August 5-7 dates and will reportedly be joined by Lykke Li, Best Coast, Girl Talk and Crystal Castles.

Em, who recently appeared in a million dollar Super Bowl commercial, is expected to win a Grammy at this year’s awards for his Recovery album.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

 

Eminem , Eminem Headlining Lollapalooza 2011 , Eminem Recovery , Lollapalooza , Lollapalooza 2011 , recovery , slim shady

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close