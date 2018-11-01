D’Angelo, Kanye West, Frank Ocean & More Announced As Contributors To ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Soundtrack

Amid the news that Red Dead Redemption 2 brought in some serious coins for Rockstar Games, the internet was buzzing when players discovered a possible new D’Angelo track in the game. Today the game studio confirmed the singer is on the soundtrack plus other musical heavyweights.

Today (Oct 31) Rockstar Games confirmed in a press release that R&B crooner is in fact apart of the game’s soundtrack confirming suspicions.

Holy fuck did Red Dead slip a new D'angelo song in? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 29, 2018

He’s not the only big name involved, Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Kelela and more are apart of the epic score the studio announced.

Per Rockstar Games:

“The score features additional production and arrangement by Jeff Silverman (Truth and Soul, Aloe Black), with additional musical score and orchestration provided by Colin Stetson (Bon Iver, Hereditary), David Ferguson (Johnny Cash’s engineer), David Ralicke (Beck, Sons of Anarchy), Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers, True Detective), Luke O’Malley, Mario Batkovic (of Geoff Barrow’s Invada), Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf, Iggy Pop, Bonnie Prince Billy), Rabih Beaini and Senyawa, as well as contributions from over 110 other musicians including Arca (frequent Bjork, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Kelela collaborator), Duane Eddy (Lee Hazlewood protégé), Jon Theodore (former drummer of Mars Volta and current Queens of the Stone Age drummer), Michael Shuman aka Mikey Shoes (Queens of the Stone Age, Mini Mansions) and more.”

“All of the vocal moments in Red Dead Redemption 2 are produced entirely by Grammy Award-winner Daniel Lanois, known for producing albums for Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Willie Nelson as well as collaborating with pioneering musician Brian Eno to produce several albums for U2 including the multi-platinum The Joshua Tree. In addition to Lanois’ production, the soundtrack features additional vocal performances from a range of award-winning artists including D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Nas, Rhiannon Giddens, Josh Homme, plus an additional track written, produced and performed by David Ferguson. All songs for both the score and soundtrack were created exclusively for Red Dead Redemption 2.”

No release date has been announced for the soundtrack but we will definitely keep you posted.

—

Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty