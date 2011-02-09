Judge Orders The Game To Pay $90,000 Jewelry Bill

Game Ordered To Pay $90,000 Jewelry Bill

Compton rapper The Game may have escaped one lawsuit with the RZA, but another judge has ruled against him, ordering him to pay a $90,099 balance for jewelry he ordered over the last few years.

L.A jewelry company, Lemmerman’s Inc. claimed that the rap star paid a considerable amount awhile back but hasn’t given anything towards the bill after that time. The balance plus interest has accumulated and now The Game has been court ordered to give up the money.

Young rappers pay attention.

According to TMZ, the original complaint filed includes the following items ordered from 2007-2008:

– a 14K white gold 36″ chain with white stones for $15,000

– a 14K yellow gold 36″ chain with yellow stones for $15,000

– a diamond stud for $4,000

– a 14K white gold 5-row bracelet for $17,500

– a 14K yellow gold 5-row bracelet for $17,500

– two other gold “pieces” for $30,000