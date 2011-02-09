Dame Dash Discusses His Evolution [Video]

Dame Dash Talks Curren$y, Creative Control and building new brands…

Greedmont TV presents a one-part video interview with Dame Dash.

Peep as he discusses his long and fruitful career as well as some of the upcoming projects he is working on like the movie, Muscle Car Chronicles starring Curren$y and McKenzie Eddy.

He also discusses his Creative Control group giving underground artists and companies exposure and states one of the reasons for its conception was,

“I like to be with most creative and relevant currently. I pride myself in being am opinion leader and trying to just know tasteful things first. And I know the constraints you have when you’re good and you just don’t have the platform to showcase it. Some people only listen to Hot 97… and don’t know anything about some of these good artists that are doing shows on a daily basis in front of the masses.”

I’m seeing people that aren’t in popular music living a rock [star] life. I think it is popular right now to be independent or a boutique and to have good music with instrumentation because I see it at the festivals. So to me what people think is popular ain’t as popular as what they think. I think sometimes Pop music pretends to be winning when its not.”



