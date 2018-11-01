Four Men Arrested In Connection To The Murder Of DJ Khaled’s Brother-In-Law

Fresh off of celebrating their son’s 2nd birthday, DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck received some bitter sweet news. Following the murder of Tuck’s younger brother, Jonathan Tuck, in the Bronx last February, four suspects have been arrested while one, Luis Semiday, remains at large.

HipHopDX reports, “Semiday, Richard Jimenez, Kevin Cruz, Ira Lawson and Curtis Hines have been indicted on charges of robbery conspiracy, robbery and murder through the use of a firearm.” In case you weren’t aware, it’s believed that Tuck was attempting to buy weed when he was shot in the face.

According to the site, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said, “As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants planned and carried out the violent armed robbery of a marijuana dealer in the Bronx. In the course of that robbery, 25-year-old Jonathan Tuck was killed.” Adding, “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the NYPD and the Special Agents of our Office, five defendants now face charges for their role in these terrible crimes.”

Jimenez, Cruz, Lawson, and Curtis were reportedly indicted on Monday, October 29. We will continue to keep you informed as more details in the case surface and hopefully, this news brings Khaled and Tuck a little peace.

Photo: Getty