Hip-Hop Wired Premiere: Jamall Bufford – “Lucid” [Video]

Jamall Bufford, formerly known to many as Buff1, has amassed one of the most impressive solo careers since going off on his own. As a member of The Black Opera and the Athletic Mic League, Bufford is known for his thoughtful approach to Hip-Hop and that continues with our exclusive look at his new single and video, “Lucid.”

The track comes from Jamall Bufford’s acclaimed sixth studio album, Time In Between Thoughts, and the production from Bay Area producer Unjust fits Bufford’s clear delivery and potent songwriting ability. Unjust also directs the visuals for “Lucid” which Bufford explains as a “psychedelic daydream designed for your viewing pleasure, enjoy the trip.”

Without giving too much away, we invite you to take in Jamall Bufford’s “Lucid.”

To learn more about Jamall Bufford, be sure to follow this link to support Time In Between Thoughts. The record can also be found across all streaming platforms.

Photo: Louis Rideout