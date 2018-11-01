Sheck Wes Performs “Mo Bamba” Dressed As The Creeper [Video]

Sheck Wes really broke out on the scene with his now platinum single “Mo Bamba” and last night the Harlem native took his talents to the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for a Halloween inspired performance.

Dressed up as The Creeper from the horror film franchise Jeepers Creepers (the first two films were hella underrated), the Mud Boy rapper creeped on stage while his crew hyped up the crowd dressed as the high school basketball team that caught all kinds of bad ones in Jeepers Creepers 2 (clever).

Check out Sheck Wes’ performance below and enjoy.