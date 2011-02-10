Gucci Mane To Release New Album “The Return Of Mr. Zone 6”

Gucci Mane will release the next chapter in his series of street albums titled The Return of Mr. Zone 6.

Gucci Mane teamed up with long-time collaborator Drumma Boy to produce the majority of the album with producers Southside and Zaytoven each contributing a song to the 13-track release.

Features on the album include Brick Squad counterparts Waka Flocka Flame, OJ Da Juiceman, Cash Money’s Birdman, Wale, Master P, Webbie, 8ball, Rocko and Wooh the Kid.

Gucci spoke on the new release stating,

“This street album is a return to the music that got me buzzin’ in the first place. It didn’t really make sense to not have some of the people who’ve been responsible for some of my best street records behind me.”

Gucci will also be releasing three viral videos (“Mouth Full of Gold,” “24 Hours” and “I Don’t Love Her”) in the upcoming weeks. As an added bonus, exclusive tracks will be released each week via his official website, www.guccimaneonline.com.

He also stated,

“2009 was a great year. 2010 was a hell of a year. I’m hoping 2011 will be a hell of a great year. This project is going to set the tone for the new decade and I can’t wait for the feedback from the supporters, haters and everyone in between. I’m back, yall. BRRR!!!”

Peep The Tracklisting Below:

1. 24 Hours

2. Mouth Full of Golds feat. Baby

3. This Is What I Do feat. Waka Flocka & OJ Da Juiceman

4. Reckless feat. Cap & Chill

5. Shout Out To My Set feat. Wooh the Kid

6. I Don’t Love Her feat. Rocko & Webbie

7. Better Baby

8. Brinks feat. Master P

9. Pretty Women feat. Wale

10. Pancakes Feat. Waka Flocka & 8ball

11. Hell Yeah feat. Slim Dunkin

12. My Year

13. Trick or Treat feat. Slim Dunkin, Wooh the Kid & Waka