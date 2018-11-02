Vince Staples Drops New Album ‘FM!’ [Listen]

Earlier this week Vince Staples came out of left field to announce he had a new untitled project dropping today (Nov. 2) in a series of tweets that also included the album’s subject matter and legendary guest appearances.

WOW! This new Vince Staples will feature the likes of California legends such as Vince Staples, Lil Fade, Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, T Raw, Vince from Poppy AND MANY MORE !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 29, 2018

Tyga’s considered a legend in California? Who knew?

Being a man of his word, today the Compton rapper came through with his newest LP, FM!

Coming in at 11 cuts deep, FM! features the likes of wesside artists like Jay Rock, Tyga, E-40, and Earl Sweatshirt amongst others with producers CuBeatz, Kenny Beats, KillaGraham, and Hagler helming the boards.

Check out Vince Staples follow-up to The Big Fish Theory below and let us know if he got that work on this album or nah.

