Vince Staples Drops New Album ‘FM!’ [Listen]

Vince Staples keeps true to his work and releases his latest California themed LP...

Earlier this week Vince Staples came out of left field to announce he had a new untitled project dropping today (Nov. 2) in a series of tweets that also included the album’s subject matter and legendary guest appearances.

Tyga’s considered a legend in California? Who knew?

Being a man of his word, today the Compton rapper came through with his newest LP, FM! 

Coming in at 11 cuts deep, FM! features the likes of wesside artists like Jay Rock, Tyga, E-40, and Earl Sweatshirt amongst others with producers CuBeatz, Kenny Beats, KillaGraham, and Hagler helming the boards.

Check out Vince Staples follow-up to The Big Fish Theory below and let us know if he got that work on this album or nah.

