Takeoff Releases His Featureless Solo Debut ‘The Last Rocket’

A few weeks ago Quavo dropped his highly anticipated solo debut in Quavo Huncho and today his Migos bandmate Takeoff is following suit with his own dolo release, The Last Rocket.

Coming in at 10 tracks, Takeoff’s first solo effort boasts no guest appearances but features production from the likes of DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, TM88, Wheezy, Buddah Bless, Nonstop Da Hitman, and Cassius Jay. Will Takeoff become the next rapper to go platinum with no guest features? Only time and sales will tell.

Check out The Last Rocket below and let us know if Takeoff’s about to ascend to the stars or blow up all over the launching pad.