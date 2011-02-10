Dr. Dre Performing With Eminem At The Grammy’s



Dr. Dre Performing At The Grammy’s

While it’s been ten years since the Dr. and head of Aftermath Records hit the stage for a televised performance, rap veteran Dr. Dre is scheduled take the stage at this year’s Grammy’s.

Dr. Dre has been named as a performer for Sunday’s Grammy Awards alongside his emcee and protégé Eminem.

The pair’s expected to perform their collaboration “I Need A Doctor” as Eminem waits to see how many of the ten Grammy’s he’s nominated for he’ll take home.

Dre’s expected to release his long awaited Detox album later this year.

Eminem’s nominated for album of the year for Recovery, the highest selling album in 2010.