Lil Wayne Accused Of Attempting To Cut Into Drake’s Royalties, Denies Claim

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne filed official documents to have a countersuit from Birdman dismissed, this after the Cash Money Records boss claimed the Young Money Records honcho of stealing Drake‘s royalties. In short, Wayne’s Aspire Music Group believes that Cash Money is trying to stall already established contract details in place.

The Blast reports:

Back in 2017, Aspire Music Group, co-founded by Lil Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant, sued Cash Money Records and Universal Music accusing them of holding out on royalties owed from Drake’s music. Lil Wayne and Bryant are both principals of Aspire Music.

Aspire said they discovered Drake and claimed to have a deal in place entitling them to 1/3 share of the net profits from Drake’s first six albums, along with a share of the copyrights. The other 2/3 was split between Wayne’s Young Money and Cash Money.

Earlier this year, Birdman’s Cash Money Records counter-sued Bryant’s Aspire Music Group, accusing Bryant and Lil Wayne of conspiring with a lawyer named Ronald Sweeney to allegedly gain a larger share of Drake’s profits.

The outlet adds that Cash Money viewed Aspire as a “shell company” and was established only to pull money into the pockets of Wayne, Bryant, and the lawyer.

Aspire contends that this countersuit only came after Lil Wayne and Birdman settled their legal differences earlier this year. Their side also states that it wouldn’t make sense for them to siphon money in this fashion and would be harmful to their business.

Photo: Getty