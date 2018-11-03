Vince Staples “FUN!,” A$AP Rocky ft. FKA twigs “Fukk Sleep” & More | Daily Visuals 11.2.18

As promised earlier this week today Compton’s own Vince Staples dropped his latest album FM! and accompanying it’s release is a visual for one of the album cuts.

For his visual to “FUN!” Vince shows just how a suburban white child might be utilizing Google Earth to peek into the realness that is life on the streets of Compton. Crazy clever.

In another part of town A$AP Rocky and FKA twigs find themselves as genetically modified human beings running amok through the night in the futuristic clip to “Fukk Sleep.” Cause it’s the cousin of death?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tru Life, Kap G, and more.

VINCE STAPLES – “FUN!”

A$AP ROCKY FT. FKA TWIGS – “FUKK SLEEP”

TRU LIFE – “WHEN I WANT”

KAP G – “A DAY WITHOUT A MEXICAN”

NUELA CHARLES – “DANGER”

TOKEN – “MOM WOULD AGREE”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. FUTURE – “OKAY”

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES – “NEW WORLD ORDER”

DJ MUGGS & ROC MARCIANO – “E TRAIN”

FAMOUS DEX FT. JAY CRITCH & RICH THE KID – “NERVOUS”