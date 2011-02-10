50 Cent Explains Why His Dog Is Named Oprah [Video]

As reported here, 50 Cent pissed off The PETA organization for his pics with his dog Oprah.

Since then Curtis Jackson recently appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show to discuss his snow removal job in Queens during the snowstorm, his wireless headphone line, his comedic Twitter posts and the reason he named his dog Oprah and his cat Gayle.

“At first I thought Oprah Winfrey didn’t like Hip-Hop, so I didn’t like her and I hadn’t had a chance to meet her, so I felt it was wrong to hate someone that you hadn’t had a chance to meet. So I bought the dog, so now I love Oprah…She listens to me and everything,” 50 explained.

50 also talked about his run-ins with the real Gayle King and his subliminal flirting with her.

He claims that when he grows his facial hair he can pull the older ones.

Check out the hip-hop mogul suited up on Conan.