CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent Explains Why His Dog Is Named Oprah [Video]

Leave a comment

50 Cent talks Twitter, Oprah and Sleek By 50 headphones w/ Conan


As reported here, 50 Cent pissed off The PETA organization for his pics with his dog Oprah.

PETA Upset With 50 Cent Over Treatment Of Dog

Since then Curtis Jackson recently appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show to discuss his snow removal job in Queens during the snowstorm, his wireless headphone line, his comedic Twitter posts and the reason he named his dog Oprah and his cat Gayle.

“At first I thought Oprah Winfrey didn’t like Hip-Hop, so I didn’t like her and I hadn’t had a chance to meet her, so I felt it was wrong to hate someone that you hadn’t had a chance to meet. So I bought the dog, so now I love Oprah…She listens to me and everything,” 50 explained.

50 also talked about his run-ins with the real Gayle King and his subliminal flirting with her.

He claims that when he grows his facial hair he can pull the older ones.

Check out the hip-hop mogul suited up on Conan.

 

 

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

50 Cent , conan o'brien , g-unit , gayle king , Oprah Winfrey

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close