Juicy J Dropped From Culture Flopper Miley Cyrus’ “23” Lawsuit Case

Juicy J was named in a lawsuit involving Mike WiLL Made-It and Miley Cyrus for their single collaboration, “23” in where a female rapper claims the song was stolen from her. Juicy J was dropped from the lawsuit after settling with the artist, who is still seeking damages from the EarDrummers boss and former Disney pop princess.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a female rapper named Yella the Triple Threat (real name: Ariella Asher) revealed she is dropping Juicy from her case.

Yella explains that she and Juicy “reached an agreement regarding this matter.”

As a result, she informed the court all claims against the rapper are now dismissed but her case against Miley and several other defendants will move forward.

As The Blast first reported, Yella the Triple Threat sued Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy Jay and Mike Will accusing them of stealing her song.

She says Cyrus dropped “23 (J’s On My Feet)” a year later and claims it’s a complete ripoff of her track. Yella says Cyrus used the release of her song to “reinvent her musical career from child star to the edgier, urban, and adult performer she is today.”

Yella The Triple Threat has filed the lawsuit against all connected parties in the song and the case is still moving forward.

—

Photo: Getty