Mahershala Ali Haunted By The Past In Latest ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Trailer [Video]

Can True Detective redeem itself after that disaster that was season 2?

Source: HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Mahershala Ali poses in the press room at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) 

It’s been two years and change since the second season of True Detective concluded and had viewers agreeing that maybe HBO should just put that series out of its (and our) misery. But alas they’re giving it another go with Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali starring as detective Wayne Hays.

Ali’s character through the years continues to be haunted by that one murder case he couldn’t seem to crack.

Set in the backdrop of the Ozarks, the latest trailer for the third season of True Detective features detective Hays struggling to make sense of the clues he has to work with while dealing with a community on the brink of madness. This season of the HBO series will also be starring the likes of Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff and Scoot McNairy.

Will you be tuning in when Mahershala Ali tries to solve his greatest case yet on January 13 or did Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell completely ruin the series for you to the point of no return?

Check out the latest trailer below and let us know.

