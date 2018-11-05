P. Diddy Skydives For His 49th Birthday

P. Diddy just turned 49-years-young and to commemorate the occasion the Bad Boy for life decided to basically play with his life.

TMZ is reporting that the newly single Hip-Hop mogul chose to celebrate his 49th year on this earth by skydiving 10,000 feet onto the grounds of the Playboy Mansion where we’re sure he was received with open (and naked) arms.

In the video below you can see Diddy getting prepped up for his big jump before smoothly gliding onto the grounds of the house that Hugh built where he was received by his fam and entourage. Check out the video below and let us know if you’d ever want to celebrate your life by risking it all like this.

In other Diddy news, he’s donating to charter schools in the Bronx.