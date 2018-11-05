CLOSE
Home > News

P. Diddy Skydives For His 49th Birthday

No matter how old he gets Puff Daddy will forever be living young and free...

Leave a comment

Source: Puff Daddy Kicks Off 4th of July Weekend at Vanity Nightclub Inside The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino July 1 Featuring: Sean Puff Daddy Combs Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 02 Jul 2017 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

P. Diddy just turned 49-years-young and to commemorate the occasion the Bad Boy for life decided to basically play with his life.

TMZ is reporting that the newly single Hip-Hop mogul chose to celebrate his 49th year on this earth by skydiving 10,000 feet onto the grounds of the Playboy Mansion where we’re sure he was received with open (and naked) arms.

In the video below you can see Diddy getting prepped up for his big jump before smoothly gliding onto the grounds of the house that Hugh built where he was received by his fam and entourage. Check out the video below and let us know if you’d ever want to celebrate your life by risking it all like this.

In other Diddy news, he’s donating to charter schools in the Bronx.

Diddy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Comedian Dave Chappelle, left, stumps with childhood friend and former NAACP president Ben Jealous, right, at an early voting rally at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland...
Dave Chappelle Stumps For Ben Jealous In MD Governor’s Race
11.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close