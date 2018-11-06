CLOSE
Supreme & Comme des Garçons SHIRT Collaborate For A “Split Swoosh” Air Force 1

The classic Nike sneaker gets reimagined but can will it be enough to make it popular again?

Supreme & Comme des Garçons SHIRT AF1

Source: Nike/Supreme / Supreme/Nike

In the past decade and change, the popularity of Nike Air Force 1’s has been steadily falling but that might change for a second thanks to a second Supreme & Comme des Garçons SHIRT® collaboration.

Supreme recently dropped pics of the upcoming collaboration which features the classic Nike silhouette sporting a black and white colorway and features a split swoosh on both the outer and inner side panels of the sneakers. The heel will also have a feature of its own as it’ll be embroidered with the “COMME des GARÇONS Shirt — SUPREME.”

Will this be enough to entice sneakerheads to start rocking AF1’s again or is this just something that hypebeasts will be looking for?

Check out pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on November 8 in New York, Brooklyn, LA, London, Paris and online. Japan will have to wait a few more days as they’re slated to drop there on November 10.

